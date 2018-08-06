Omahans could light off fireworks in the city for even fewer days than what has been proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert.
Stothert wants to cut when people in Omaha can use fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday from 10 days to five.
Councilman Rich Pahls, who leads the council’s law committee, said there’s some interest among the council to allow even fewer days. He said the final proposal is likely to be five days or fewer.
“We’re not going to increase the days,” he said.
Pahls said some council members, however, want to give vendors another day or two to sell fireworks than what’s been proposed so that they are guaranteed a weekend.
Stothert has proposed making vendors wait to sell fireworks until June 29. The current selling season begins June 25.
The council is scheduled to vote on Stothert’s proposal on Tuesday, but Pahls said instead that the final decision won’t happen until later in August or early September. He said he’s collecting information from council members now.
“My intent is to have it solved so when we present it, it’ll be pretty clear to everybody so nobody’s going to have to amend it,” he said.
Still, several organizations that get permits to sell fireworks in Omaha as a fundraiser asked the city to keep the existing rules. Others questioned whether a change would make a difference because it’s difficult to enforce the city’s current ordinance.
Pahls said council members are talking about limiting the number of permits to sell. Fifty organizations got permits to sell fireworks in Omaha this year.
Pahls said there’s interest among the council to require safety information to be posted at fireworks stands. He said there’s also interest in increasing fines for illegal fireworks use, which has been floated by Councilwoman Aimee Melton.
Aug. 2, 2017: Trying to put a fuse back in a device, a Papillion man fractured his skull, eye sockets, finger and femur and severed an artery in his arm. READ MORE.
July 6, 2017: A Council Bluffs man lost his right thumb and damaged several fingers after lighting artillery shells and rolling them on the ground at a family gathering. READ MORE.
July 6, 2017: A homemade device that included a five-pound piece of metal was shot into the air and came crashing through the roof of a neighbor’s house in Lincoln. READ MORE.
July 7, 2016: A 12-year-old boy near Ashland suffers severe injuries to a hand when fireworks explode in it. READ MORE.
July 7, 2016: An Omaha man loses his left hand and injures his left eye at party in Valley. In the same story, a couple of other people with burns and a dozen patients at local hospitals. READ MORE.
June 24, 2016:Device goes off in man's hand as he puts on show for his family and friends. When EMT arrives, she takes what's left of his hand and squeezed it “to hold the pieces together." READ MORE.
Oct. 14, 2015: Artillery shell goes off in grandfather's hand. Took his left thumb, left index finger and part of his left middle finger as well as the tip of his right index finger and the complete use of his right thumb, which had to be reattached. READ MORE.
July 7, 2015: Mom tries to shield her daughter when artillery shell goes wrong way at family party. The shell "broke her upper and lower right jawbones and loosened some teeth. Surgeons stitched up her cheek after inserting metal plates." READ MORE.
July 5, 2014: A Fourth of July partygoer lost his right hand, and a southwest Omaha home was nearly destroyed in accidents. READ MORE.
July 4, 2013: A mother, her two children and a man were taking apart mortar shells and packing the power into a cannon with a wooden stick when it exploded. Wooden shrapnel flew into their faces. READ MORE.
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
June 25, 2018: Fire officials urge the public to use fireworks safely. In 2017, 192 people across Nebraska were taken to the hospital with fireworks-related injuries during the week and a half that fireworks are permitted. READ MORE.
(4) comments
Here are my thoughts:
1) Restrict the use of fireworks to July 4th ONLY
2) Restrict the sale of fireworks to July 3-4
3) Increase the fine for noncompliance
4) Decrease the permits for firework sellers (I get it's a big moneymaker but no way should there be 50 locations)
It would also be nice for the cities in Douglas and Sarpy counties to enter into an interlocal arrangement to set a common fireworks ordinance, but that seems unlikely. The plan outline, however, would be a good first step. 10 days is just way too much.
I share you thoughts exactly. You could make it 12 hours and they would still shoot them off for 10 days!
Connor Willingham has got it right!
Thank you Connor Willingham. Your proposal, or something similarly restrictive, makes sense.
