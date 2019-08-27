Omaha residents will be rolling two large trash carts to the curb under a 10-year trash-hauling contract approved Tuesday by the Omaha City Council.
The City Council, in a 4-3 vote, awarded the city’s next trash-hauling contract to FCC Environmental of Spain. The deal, which costs $24.2 million a year, starts in 2021. The contract has the backing of Mayor Jean Stothert and the city’s Public Works Department.
FCC supporters, including South Omaha council member Vinny Palermo, said FCC is prepared to pick up what Omaha sets at the curb with fewer delayed or missed pickups.
Under the FCC deal, every Omaha home will receive two 96-gallon trash carts — one for trash and yard waste together, picked up weekly; the other for recycling, picked up every other week. Families of five or more can request a third cart.
As part of the trash collection package, the council also voted 6-1 to approve a supplemental plan for eight to 12 weeks of additional unlimited yard waste service, to be split between the spring and fall. During those peak weeks of yard waste collection, residents will put yard waste at the curb in the traditional paper bags many Omaha residents already use.
Yard waste collected during the spring and fall pickups will be taken to the city’s OmaGro facility and made into compost. Clippings would be taken to the landfill the rest of the year.
The council passed over the city’s low bidder, West Central Sanitation, a Minnesota-based company. West Central offered three carts, with separate collection of yard waste, for $22.2 million a year. That bid did not receive a vote. West Central would have needed to roughly double in size to serve Omaha, and Stothert and Public Works officials had questioned the company’s ability to do that.
For now, residents will see no changes in their waste collection. The city’s current $15 million-a-year contract with Waste Management runs through the end of 2020.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
