Tom Koley is an expert at creating religious items for churches with his family company, Koleys Inc. of Omaha. But a recent call from a priest requesting repairs to six muddy, crushed brass candleholders and other damaged pieces puzzled him.
He contacted the priest, the Rev. Steven Jones of St. Agnes Catholic Church in rural Utica, South Dakota, to get the full story.
It turns out that the items had been stolen and — miraculously, some might say — found at the bottom of the Missouri River.
Koley agreed to help.
“I said, ‘Father, our company is 99 years old. I understand tradition,’ ” Koley said. “You could tell by his voice he was extremely happy. It was nice to put something whole again, because a lot of times in life, you can’t.”
Late last month, Jones re-blessed a newly repaired altar cross during Mass and put it back on its rightful place on the altar.
“It just looks fantastic, and it was a real beautiful moment,” Jones said. “It looks more beautiful than it did before. It was just a feeling like, ‘The trauma is over.’ ”
In the winter of 2017, a man burglarized three churches and stole various 120-year-old religious items plus a sound system from St. Agnes. The Yankton County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s Office determined that the man threw the items in the Missouri River near a boat ramp.
A few months later, divers recovered the candleholders, chalice and cross, which were twisted and bent from being struck by boats. Other pieces weren’t found, probably because of a steep drop-off near shore.
“We think a number of our items are still at the bottom of the Missouri River,” Jones said.
To fix the candleholders, Koley is making a mold of the best-looking one and casting a new base. He’ll then draw out the design, replicating it.
“I don’t want them to look new, I want them to match,” he said. “We don’t make molds and do this stuff very often. This is kind of new to us. It’s very neat to be a part of it.”
The candleholders are about 30 to 36 inches tall. The project may take another month or two.
But Koley made sure to mend the cross in time for one of Jones’ last services at St. Agnes before he moves to the Newman Center at the University of South Dakota. For Jones, that was special.
“He really cared about having the church restored,” Jones said. “Every time Mass is offered, Jesus’ death on the cross is renewed. It’s a cross renewed.”
