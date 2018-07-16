An Omaha man suffered head and chest injuries Sunday morning when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck near 28th and Dodge Streets, police said.
Jeremey Abboud, 40, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, according to Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department’s accident investigation unit. The driver and sole occupant of the pickup, Francisco Castro-Hernandez, 25, of Omaha, was not injured in the 9 a.m. collision.
Investigators determined that Castro-Hernandez was crossing Dodge Street northbound on 28th Street while trying to enter the North Freeway on-ramp. Abboud, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding east and collided with the side of the 2018 Ford F-150.
Castro-Hernandez told police that he had a green light. Abboud’s teenage son, who was following his father on his own bicycle, did not see the color of the traffic signals or the crossing signals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.