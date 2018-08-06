Almost 400 alcohol-compliance checks last month and earlier this month in Douglas and Sarpy Counties resulted in 39 businesses being cited on suspicion of selling liquor to a minor.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Omaha and La Vista police, and the Nebraska State Patrol checked 391 retail outlets in the two counties July 12 and 13, and Friday and Saturday.
Authorities said 16 of the 39 retail outlets failed to check IDs and 23 of the 39 checked IDs but still sold alcohol to a minor.
Officials said five of the 391 businesses were repeat offenders from previous checks.
Project Extra Mile, a network of community partnerships working in Nebraska to prevent and reduce alcohol-related problems, helped coordinate the enforcement effort.
To see a list of the businesses, go to: http://bit.ly/2vOXlPR
