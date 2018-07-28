A security worker at Big Jim's convenience store in northeast Omaha was shot early Saturday and is in critical condition, Omaha Police Department reports.
Police identified the victim as Keith McNeese, 62. A press release from police said McNeese, who is at the Nebraska Medical Center, is expected to survive.
The report said the shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. Police said a man wearing a red coat entered the store and fired several shots, at least one of which struck McNeese.
The suspect then fled northbound through an alley.
The police urged anyone with information to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or through Omahacrimestoppers.org, p3tips.com or the p3tips mobile app.
