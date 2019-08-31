20190301_liv_OFF_DarcellDriving (copy)

“Out of Omaha” follows Darcell, above, and Darrell “Rell” Trotter, north Omaha twins who try to escape poverty and trouble.

The effects of history on the present can be felt in the upcoming release of a compelling film, “Out of Omaha.”

The documentary follows Darcell and Darrell “Rell” Trotter, twins who grow up in north Omaha and try to escape poverty and trouble. It raises difficult questions: Can these young black men escape their circumstances? And must they leave Omaha to do it? The film offers no easy answers. Instead, for 92 minutes, “Out of Omaha” serves an up-close and unvarnished look at the challenging circumstances facing the young men as they come of age.

On Thursday, the film premiered at Aksarben Cinema. It will run through Sept. 4.

It also will be shown in Kearney on Sept. 6, 7 and 8 at the World Theatre.

On Sept. 9, viewers can find it on TV on Starz and available for download on most streaming services.

“Out of Omaha” first showed publicly in New York City last year, where it won the Audience Award at the DocNYC film festival and has been making the rounds at film festivals around the country. “Out of Omaha” showed briefly in Omaha in March, during the Omaha Film Festival, where it won the Audience Choice Award of submitted documentaries.

The documentary is prolific in this way: Johnston and his friends spent almost a decade following the twins and capturing their lives on film.

