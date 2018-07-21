A row of schoolchildren lifted their hands and voices in unison to sing out the ideal that their school’s namesake spent a lifetime fighting for: “Freedom.”
On the stage next to them stood a rendering of a Nelson Mandela statue that soon will be completed in honor of the former South African president and inspirational political leader for whom the elementary school in north Omaha is named. In the image, Mandela stands with arms outstretched, cloaked in the colors of a country that both oppressed and elevated him, as if welcoming the hundreds who showed up at Miller Park on Saturday afternoon for the celebration of his 100th birthday.
Parent and teacher volunteers helped run the day of festivities that included bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones and plenty of food. Kids played soccer, danced to music blaring from speakers and frolicked around the park with cotton candy and popcorn on the sunny afternoon.
Nelson Mandela Elementary, located across the street from Miller Park at 6316 N. 30th St., is unique in its emphasis on recognizing and honoring Mandela’s legacy every day, said Dr.Susan Toohey, head of the school.
Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Kids at the school repeat these words every day, followed by an additional phrase that completes the Mandela Mantra: “I will change the world with my Hope, Strength, Service, Unity, Peace and Wisdom.”
The school teaches his example, values and historical significance in classrooms of all age levels, Toohey said.
“We don’t want it to be just a name,” Toohey said. “We want to infuse it in a lot of ways.”
The political activist led the fight against apartheid in his home country where he was imprisoned for 27 years before becoming the country’s first democratically elected president in 1994. He died in 2013 and would have celebrated his 100th birthday Wednesday.
Students at the private elementary school receive a more advanced education because of the lessons they learn about Mandela and other aspects of African culture, said Carmen Kilgore, whose granddaughter is in fourth grade.
“It’s their heritage, it’s their background,” Kilgore said. “It’s where we come from.”
Part of the school’s curriculum includes African drumming, dance and crafts. On Saturday, a group of dancers and musicians from the African Culture Connection performed several dances. Some young students in the crowd mimicked the dancers’ moves, moving their hips and hands to the beat.
The statue rendering, designed by local artist Jeremy Bell, was revealed during the festival. Bell said each element reflects part of Mandela’s story. Hands near his feet embody people he supported, the colors he wears are those of the South African flag, a dove represents his peaceful nature and a necklace of roses shows that he was a gift to this world.
Most important, Bell said, is the phrase across his chest worn like a medal of honor: “Everyone is equal.”
“To me that was really, really important because I wanted the kids to see that on a regular basis,” Bell said, “to have this message from such an important, prolific figure.”
When Bell heard the chorus of children raise their voices onstage with words of empowerment like “We will rise” and “All we need is hope,” he felt a deep sense of pride, hope and joy among those gathered. Bell understands the value of the school’s mission.
“Its impact will reverberate throughout history,” Bell said, “in ways that we can’t even imagine.”
