A site of recent violence became a place of healing Wednesday evening when more than a dozen gathered in the driveway of a house where a man was found slain Sunday.
The First Responders prayer group, which brings people together in prayer after most Omaha homicides, lent support to the family and friends of Frederick Green, 57, who was found dead at his residence at 6754 N. 35th St. at 1:39 p.m. Sunday.
Family members, some with small children, huddled in the driveway while the prayer group circled them. Some wiped away tears, some clutched shoulders for support, some bowed their heads. All prayed for peace and justice.
“Our objective is to support the family,” said Rev. Bruce Williams. “To let the family know, ‘You’re not alone.’ ”
Vicki Quaites-Ferris, director of operations of the Empowerment Network, handed out resources for coping with grief. She reminded Green’s family and friends to try to do something that reminds them of him and to think of the positive and happy memories they have of him.
“We want healing for your family,” Quaites-Ferris said. “It’s going to take time. ... His spirit is going to live on.”
Green was slain a little more than a month after he got out of prison, where he had been serving time for possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
Family and friends said he was a good man.
“He was very, very, very nice,” said Carmen Clark, sister of Green’s girlfriend, who did not attend the prayer gathering. “It’s hard to find anybody who could say anything bad about him. Hopefully it’ll be resolved soon so we don’t have to be worried in the neighborhood.”
Green graduated from Benson High School and is survived by his children and other family members.
Williams also prayed that the police investigation would lead to a resolution for those grieving.
“We pray that this individual who did this gruesome crime, that they will be found,” Williams said.
Police have not announced any arrests or said how Green was killed.
Tips leading to an arrest in the case are eligible for an award up to $25,000. To provide information, contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous.
