School bus crash

The aftermath of a crash involving a school bus, a minivan and a full-seize van near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue on Friday afternoon. 

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

All the students on a school bus were unharmed after a crash near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to school officials at the scene. 

The crash occurred when a minivan was struck by a full-size van after failing to yield. The full-size van then struck the bus that was transporting Northwest High School students, officials say.

School officials were on the scene and arranged for the students to be picked up by parents or to board another school bus.  

