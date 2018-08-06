A statue honoring servicemen and -women from the Korean and Vietnam Wars soon will go up near where an earlier version of the statue stood for 40 years in Omaha's Memorial Park.
The City of Omaha's Parks Department will host a dedication and unveiling of the Korea Vietnam Peace Memorial at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The department received an anonymous donation of $200,000 to go along with $100,000 from the city to replicate the old statue and restore the World War II Colonnade.
"We want to not only recognize the improvements that have taken place at Memorial Park but also honor the sacrifice of the men and women who have fought for our country," Parks Director Brook Bench said.
Speakers at the dedication will include Mayor Jean Stothert; Col. Michael Manion, commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base; and Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen.
Jensen Conservation Service was selected to build the statue, which will be placed on a 47,000-pound granite base. The city also has installed new sidewalks leading to the monument, resurfaced the entrance road and added fencing and LED lighting.
Jim Keith, 92, of Omaha, and the late John Snyder, a major in the Air Force stationed at Offutt, designed and built the original statue, which was dedicated in 1976. Time and weather eroded the sheet metal, brass and even the cement foundation of the statue, Keith said.
"We had hoped that it was protected from rusting, but by 1995, it was rusting rather badly," Keith said. "(Officials) sent it off to have it coated for protection, but that didn't work, and it continued deteriorating. By 2000, it was in rather bad shape."
The statue was removed two years ago. It was reproduced in bronze.
Keith, a World War II Army Air Forces veteran, said he's happy to think the memorial will be around for a long time.
"The great thing is that whereas our first production was guaranteed to deteriorate in 50 years, this (replica) will last for centuries," he said. "The work will endure to honor those who served, and I can't tell you how proud I am that will happen."
Keith, an artist who also produced radio and TV ads, said he considered several ideas for the monument before settling on a soldier with a child on his knee "pointing toward the future." A rifle and helmet lay nearby.
"It goes back to World War II and the GIs who were always handing out candy to the kids," Keith said. "I talked with a friend who served in Korea and Vietnam. He said it was much the same between the soldiers and kids during his time."
Keith said he will attend the dedication ceremony with family and friends. He will bring along a miniature statue that he built and was used to raise funds for the original project.
"I'm glad to help honor those who served in the cold mountains of Korea and the jungles of Vietnam," Keith said. "Especially those who gave their lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.