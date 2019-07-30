metro area
Two crashes shut down part of Kennedy Freeway
Two crashes Tuesday afternoon led to the closure of Kennedy Freeway — U.S. Highway 75 — near the Douglas-Sarpy County line.
Both crashes occurred in the northbound lanes but resulted in closures in both directions.
The first crash occurred about 1:10 p.m. and involved a semitrailer truck and a sedan, according to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher. It occurred between Q Street and Chandler Road.
Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
The second crash occurred about 35 minutes later near Childs Road. It involved three vehicles, resulted in a fuel leak and sent one person to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
A crash also occurred on the Childs Road bridge over U.S. 75, possibly as people looked at the crash below, the dispatcher said. No one required medical treatment, she said.
The highway reopened once the crashes were cleaned up. — Nancy Gaarder
nebraska
Men who drowned while fishing are identified
The names of the two men who drowned Friday while fishing off a diversion dam on the Republican River have been released.
The men: Cody A. Reutter, 29, of Blue Hill and Omar Martinez Cruz, 27, of Grand Island.
Witnesses said the men became trapped in the undertow beneath the dam. Their bodies were found Sunday and Monday. — Nancy Gaarder
iowa
Carson under a boil order after water main break
A boil order has been issued for Carson as a result a water main break.
Chad Gordon, the city maintenance supervisor, said the main broke Tuesday and was repaired the same day.
The boil order is “until further notice,” he said, but should be lifted within a day or two . — Nancy Gaarder
