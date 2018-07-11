Residents aren’t happy about the booklets and signs that they’re finding in their neighborhoods.
Neo-Nazi booklets have been found in Little Free Libraries in some Omaha neighborhoods, an anti-defamation group said. And signs encouraging citizens to report undocumented immigrants have been put up on poles in other neighborhoods.
Officials with the Plains States Region of the Anti-Defamation League-Community Relations Council said they are aware of the propaganda found in Little Free Libraries near 132nd and Pacific Streets in Trendwood, Leawood and Deer Ridge. They said they are working with law enforcement to combat the rise in hate speech.
“These attitudes have no place in our society,” said Mary-Beth Muskin, the group’s regional director.
The booklets aren’t the first pieces of white supremacist propaganda to turn up in the Omaha area this year.
In May, anti-Semitic flyers urging people to join a white supremacist book club were reported by several residents in neighborhood forums online, including one flyer that was discovered in a Little Free Library near Metcalfe Park, near 50th and Blondo Streets.
“This is a growing tactic used by white supremacists to get their message out,” Muskin said. “Clearly, it is the act of one person or a few individuals.”
The Plains States Region of the Anti-Defamation League urges any residents who encounter such propaganda to call 402-334-6570.
Meanwhile, signs also are showing up on poles urging people to report all undocumented immigrants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a part of their civic duty, Muskin said.
One of those signs was posted near 50th and Center Streets, she said.
Muskin said such signs send the wrong message.
“Any time you are targeting a group and having the general public decide the citizenship of another person, it’s concerning,’’ she said. “It’s not welcoming or civil.”
Neighbors took it upon themselves to take the sign down, KMTV reported.
“Having a sign like that, a post like that out in public for everyone to see, it’s not OK,” Dalila Rios told the TV station.
Rios said the signs are discriminatory and invite people to make false assumptions.
The signs read: “A notice to all citizens in the United States of America it is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement they have broken the law.”
World-Herald staff writer
Michael O’Connor contributed
to this report.
(7) comments
We found Nazi material hidden in our little free library near 60th and Pacific. It has no place any where and since we are a private Library we can remove whatever we don't want! The other concern is this information is printed in Lincoln, NE!
Lincoln's the home of "the Farm-Belt Fuehrer," Gerhard Lauck: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Lauck , who was a main publisher of Neo-Nazi propaganda for years. The lesson of Charlottesville was that support for the extreme Right now reaches from our local neighborhood to the highest levels: https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2017/08/16/charlottesville-and-trump-spiritual-exercise-overwhelmed-and-exhausted
Sadly racists and their hate have become bolder and more on display these days. Maybe it has something to do with the man sitting in the white house and the fact that he refuses to condemn their repulsive behavior?
From Time magazine, 'Racism Is Evil.' Trump Condemns White Supremacists 2 Days After Charlottesville Violent.
Will you have the integrity to apologize for such a "false" statement? Or are you just like how you describe the President?
The scandal was that he was 2 days late.
I do believe what non partisans learned form Charlottesville is that when someone invites into a dangerous situation where they promise to pursue violence, that would be the organizers on the left, you should first be sure they can protect you. Or will even try!
It is probably a safe bet those who place the offensive materials in the small libraries and posted the offensive fliers on the poles wore MAGA hats. And understand this, as long as Trump caters to and courts those of his base that are indeed hate filled racists, logic says Trump himself is a racist and has always been one.
