The Nebraska Humane Society is offering adoption deals for cats and dogs as the organization contends with limited space because of renovations.
All dogs ages 1 year and older are $50 to adopt, and all fees are waived for cats ages 6 months and older. Kittens are two for $75. All pets are spayed or neutered and microchipped and have their first shots.
NHS also is offering “test drives” for those interested but unable to commit to an adoption right away. The adoption process would be started but not finalized until about a week after the potential pet owner takes the cat or dog home.
The group’s $14 million renovation project began last November and is projected to be completed in spring 2020.
