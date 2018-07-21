About five people wearing next to nothing demonstrated Saturday at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections : 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Police responded about 6 p.m. to investigate a report of indecent exposure. Officers discovered several females in bikini bottoms with only pasties covering their breasts, said Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha police spokesman.
At least one witness described the demonstrators as a man in a swimsuit and four naked women. The demonstration was believed to be about Club Omaha, which has nude dancing. A judge recently dismissed the owner’s lawsuit against the Nebraska Legislature and several state officials. The suit was in response to a law regulating bottle clubs.
Police at Saturday’s scene were determining whether to ticket the demonstrators when they walked away and went back to Club Omaha, Pecha said. The group entered the club before any individuals could be identified, he said.
Sam Petersen, a barista at the Scooter’s Coffee House at 72nd and Dodge, said she was too busy to pay much attention to the demonstrators. She and a co-worker noticed police cars and a police helicopter in the area. And a customer told them about the nearly naked people with signs.
