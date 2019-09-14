Volunteers arrived to find more than 100 circular holes lining 28th Avenue Saturday morning. Within an hour and a half, 3-foot-tall saplings would be planted in every hole on the avenue. 

The 50-plus volunteers planted the trees — 108 in total — in north Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood as part of the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance's urban forest initiative. 

The trees and pre-dug holes were funded by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Anne Hubbard Community Forestry Award. 

The trees should improve air quality and reduce the ground temperatures by up to 20 degrees in the summer, said Diana Failla, executive director and founder of The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

Failla founded the alliance seven years ago to educate people about how nature and development can cohabitate.

Even though people can go to parks and visit forests, "there's still nature right here in your backyard and in the city," she said. 

In older neighborhoods, many trees are being lost to age and recent emerald ash borer infestations, according to Failla.

"As they go down, if we don’t replenish them — if someone doesn’t — how's that gonna work?" she said. 

Failla made it a priority to include residents of Minne Lusa in the process. She attended neighborhood association meetings, distributed flyers, and left door hangers allowing residents to opt-out of having a tree planted. 

“I got dirt on my hands,” said 9-year-old Samantha Robinson, left, while planting a tree with her mother, Emily Robinson, center, and volunteer Brianna White, on Saturday.

The executive director hoped to increase pride in the neighborhood and a sense of responsibility in both kids and adults. 

"Once (the volunteers) have planted these trees, they will come back and watch them grow and take care of them," Failla said. 

Emily Robinson, 37, grew up in the Minne Lusa neighborhood and still lives there. She volunteered with her 9-year-old daughter, Samantha, in order to help the family-like community and make the neighborhood a little prettier. 

Samantha had a different reason for planting trees: "Because it's fun!"

Students from Central High School's International Baccalaureate program said they heard about the event in their environmental systems and societies class.

Jordan Saxton, 16, left, high fives fellow Central High School student, Alec Weedman, 16, after planting a tree with Alexis Radke-Chism, 15, on Saturday.

Jordan Saxton, 16, said she's learning in the class about environmental issues like climate change and deforestation and "hopefully learning how to stop them.

"By planting trees we're helping to take some of the heat out of the atmosphere," Saxton said.

Brianna White, a Civic Nebraska assistant site director, was motivated to participate by a desire to build up the community and "put some nature back into the earth."

"With all the wildfires and stuff going on, I'm nervous," White said. "But at least we're planting some trees to help out," she said.

