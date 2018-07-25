N.P. Dodge Park’s marina and boat ramp will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The park, located along the Missouri River, has been closed since June 25 due to flooding. The campground remains closed, and use of the sports fields is restricted. For information, contact Parks Director Brook Bench at 402-444-5901.
