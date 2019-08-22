MUD building

Ever want to serve on an elected board, but not know where or how to start?

The Omaha area’s water and natural gas utility is taking applications through 4 p.m. Friday for people who live in northeast Omaha or downtown and north of Leavenworth Street.

The Metropolitan Utilities District board seat had been held for four decades by Tom Dowd, a local lawyer and well-known advocate for public employees and their unions.

Dowd, 81, died this month after a long illness. His 40 years of service over two stints made him the MUD board's second longest-serving member, based on World-Herald archives.

Those who wish to fill Dowd’s seat should deliver MUD president Mark Doyle a letter of interest and resume at 1723 Harney St., Omaha NE 68102.

People can check to make sure they are in MUD's Subdivision 5 on this map on the MUD website: https://www.mudomaha.com/our-company/board-of-directors/find-your-board-member.

Since the deadline is fast-approaching, applicants can email the documents to boardvacancy@mudnebr.com. Finalists will be chosen for interviews and notified.

The person selected by the MUD board would serve out the remainder of Dowd's term, which runs through the end of 2020. The person would have to choose whether to run for election to the seat in November 2020.

