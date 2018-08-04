Police and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 180th and Harrison Streets about 10:35 p.m. after being alerted to the crash.
Police said a 2001 Honda VT1100 motorcycle was heading west on Harrison entering the 180th Street intersection. A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox traveling east attempted to turn north onto 180th and the Honda collided with the passenger side of the SUV.
Rescue squad personnel declared the motorcyclist, Evan Welsh of Omaha, dead at the scene. Police identified the Equinox driver as Dalton Glenn, 17, of Omaha.
The case remains under investigation. The intersection was reopened at 2:50 a.m. Friday.
Nebraska has recorded 16 motorcycle fatalities so far this year — 21 had occurred by Aug. 2, 2017.
For 2013 through 2017, the average for motorcycle fatalities in Nebraska by Aug. 2 is 14, according to state records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.