A Papillion motorcyclist was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle near 149th and Q Streets.
Morgan Nemec, 18, went to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries to his arm and leg, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The crash occurred near Millard South High School about 8:45 p.m.
Investigators determined that Nemec, who was wearing an approved helmet, was riding a dirt bike eastbound on Q Street in the left lane when he was struck by a westbound 2010 Dodge Journey.
Nemec no longer was listed as a patient at Bergan on Wednesday.
Police said the driver of the SUV, Thomas Tanga, 45, of Omaha, caused the collision while attempting to turn south into the Millard South parking lot.
Tanga was not injured. He was cited on suspicion of failure to yield while making a left turn, police said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.