A motorcyclist died in the first of two crashes that led to an hours-long closure of southbound U.S. 75 in Sarpy County on Tuesday.
Several others were injured, but not seriously.
The first collision occurred when the motorcyclist and a minivan collided in the inside southbound lanes, said Capt. Brian Richards of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't immediately clear how the collision occurred, he said.
"They collided, that's all I can tell you right now," Richards said. "(We're) still trying to determine through witnesses how it happened."
The impact knocked the motorcyclist off the bike and into the roadway.
A work van trailing behind the motorcycle and minivan slowed to avoid the crash and then was struck in the rear by a following pickup truck, Richards said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver and passengers in the pickup and the drivers of the work van and minivan went to local hospitals with injuries that were largely minor, Richards said.
The collision occurred on U.S. 75 near the interchange with U.S. 34. Highway 75 was closed from about 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m and southbound traffic was routed off at Fairview Road.
Names and additional details will be released on Wednesday, he said.
