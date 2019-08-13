Traffic is routed off U.S. 75 south due to crash

A motorcycle and several vehicles were involved in a crash this evening on U.S. Highway 75.

A motorcyclist died in the first of two crashes that led to an hours-long closure of southbound U.S. 75 in Sarpy County on Tuesday.

Several others were injured, but not seriously.

The first collision occurred when the motorcyclist and a minivan collided in the inside southbound lanes, said Capt. Brian Richards of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't immediately clear how the collision occurred, he said.

"They collided, that's all I can tell you right now," Richards said. "(We're) still trying to determine through witnesses how it happened."

The impact knocked the motorcyclist off the bike and into the roadway.

A work van trailing behind the motorcycle and minivan slowed to avoid the crash and then was struck in the rear by a following pickup truck, Richards said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver and passengers in the pickup and the drivers of the work van and minivan went to local hospitals with injuries that were largely minor, Richards said.

The collision occurred on U.S. 75 near the interchange with U.S. 34. Highway 75 was closed from about 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m and southbound traffic was routed off at Fairview Road.

Names and additional details will be released on Wednesday, he said.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription