A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a collision involving two cars along Interstate 80, Omaha police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just west of South 36th Street on I-80 around 9:30 p.m. Their investigation revealed that the collision occurred when the drivers of a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2006 Ford Mustang both tried to merge into the same lane headed west on I-80 in separate lanes.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his vehicle and struck by a third unknown vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle did not stop after striking the cyclist. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics. The identity of the cyclist is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Mustang, 19-year-old Braxton Zirkle of Gas City, Indiana, received no injuries in the crash.

