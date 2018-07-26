One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a motorcycle crash just west of downtown on Interstate 480.
The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
The investigation found that a 2010 Kawasaki ZX1500 motorcycle driven by Bill J. Pyle of Omaha was southbound on I-480 when it left the roadway.
The bike crossed a grass median, crossed the on-ramp from 30th and then overturned along a grass embankment, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
An ambulance took Pyle to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of chest and arm injuries that are possibly life-threatening, the release said. He was wearing a helmet.
After the crash, the wreckage of the motorcycle could be seen on the embankment next to the southbound lanes of the Interstate between Dodge and Douglas Streets, maybe 25 feet from the freeway.
The entrance ramp from 30th Street to southbound I-480 was closed as police investigated, and southbound traffic from the North Freeway to I-480 was slowed. All lanes reopened at 7:10 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.