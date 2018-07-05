Thousands are without power Wednesday night due to thunderstorms.
More than 6,000 customers in Douglas County lost power just before 10 p.m., according to the Omaha Public Power District.
By 7 a.m. Thursday, customer outages were down to around 275 in Douglas County and 25 in Sarpy County. By just before noon, the numbers had dropped to around 30 in Douglas and 15 in Sarpy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.