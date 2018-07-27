First National Bank employees showed up Friday at the home of longtime bank customer Mary Drexel, but the help they gave her wasn't banking-related.
The workers brought buckets, ladders and paintbrushes and spent the morning giving Drexel's southeast Omaha home a makeover. By noon, the crew had painted the porch railings, garage and mailbox and pulled weeds in the yard.
“It’s just such peace of mind,” said Drexel, who is 61 and disabled. “To me, they were God-sent. It's truly been a blessing.”
The First National employees partnered with a nonprofit called Project Houseworks as part of Omaha’s third-annual 24 Hours of Impact event, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 companies and organizations participated by volunteering with a nonprofit, hosting food drives or cleaning up neighborhoods.
“If we all did a little, think how much better we would all be,” said Kim Sellmeyer, the chamber's creative director. “We are a place that lifts others up, and we do it together.”
In north Omaha, a group from Olsson Associates, an engineering and design company, got their hands dirty working in the garden at the Union for Contemporary Art near 24th and Lake Streets.
The group split up into teams to water and weed the garden and package seeds for distribution. They toured the facility and learned about its mission to promote social change in north Omaha through the arts.
The garden, tucked behind the building on what used to be an empty lot, now grows vegetables and fruits. Neighbors can come pick the produce as needed. The rest is donated to a nearby food pantry.
Amy Cherko, a scientist with Olsson Associates who organized her company’s day of volunteering, said she decided to take part in 24 Hours of Impact because of her past involvement with the Leadership Omaha group that started it.
She said she thinks it’s a great way for people to get out and interact with different co-workers.
“Everybody can be pretty busy and wrapped up in their projects and stuck in their little holes,” Cherko said. “It's a beautiful day, it’s summertime — let’s kind of see what we can do.”
The day also helps generate new connections between nonprofits and other companies, she said.
“One of the greater things that comes out of it is you can make other people aware of a nonprofit that they might not come across in their regular life,” Cherko said, “and expose them to the work that’s being done or an issue in Omaha that they might not even be aware of.”
Adam Christensen, an engineer with the company, knelt in the dirt pulling weeds in a strawberry patch Friday afternoon with two of his co-workers. He said he thinks the group was making an impact.
“I think we’re pulling these weeds one at a time, and that’s the only way you can make an impact,” Christensen said. “One step at a time.”
