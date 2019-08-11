Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely overnight into Monday and could cause flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Damaging winds and heavy rain are possible in some areas, the weather service said.
Several locations in the Omaha area reported more than 3 inches of rain Sunday morning, including Eppley Airfield, which measured 3.08 inches, obliterating the previous record rainfall for the date of 1.44 inches, set in 1940.
Other rainfall amounts from Sunday morning: 3.85 inches at Bennington; 3.46 at Elkhorn; 3.08 inches at Valley; 2.88 at Crescent, Iowa; 3 inches at Oakland, Iowa; 2.86 near North 78th Street and Sorensen Parkway; and 2.28 inches at La Vista.
Some streets had minor flooding.
Overnight thunderstorms could drop another 1 to 3 inches of moisture, with heavier amounts possible in some spots.
Flash flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Strong to severe storms were forecast to cross the southern half of Nebraska overnight. In eastern Nebraska, those storms would likely affect an area south of a line from David City to Omaha between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and move into far southwest Iowa between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., the weather service said.
Missouri River flooding was expected to continue from Plattsmouth downstream to Missouri.
