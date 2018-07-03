Missouri River levels at Omaha were expected to start dropping Monday evening and should continue to fall this week, the National Weather Service office in Valley said.
The river at Omaha was just above 28 feet early Monday afternoon. Flood stage at Omaha is 29 feet.
The water from the weekend rains has pretty much moved through the area, said Dave Pearson, a weather service hydrologist.
The river peaked at just under 29 feet early Friday. That is far below the 36.29 feet recorded at Omaha on July 2, 2011, when the area saw significant flooding.
“We’re nowhere near that situation,” Pearson said.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam at Yankton, South Dakota, will be stepped up over the next several days as downstream flows drop off, reaching about 50,000 cubic feet per second by early to mid-July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said late last week.
“They’re going to increase through July 10 and maintain a somewhat elevated level,” Pearson said.
It’s possible that the Omaha area could see some rain midweek, Pearson said, but it shouldn’t be heavy rain. The longer-term outlook is for fairly dry conditions, he said.
