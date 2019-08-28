20190529_new_flooding_cm007

Minor flooding was reported Wednesday morning near the village of Leshara along the Platte River at the border of Douglas and Saunders Counties.

"The river crested this morning at 8.05 feet, according to our gauge at (Nebraska) Highway 64," said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We had reports from a law enforcement officer that there was flooding near the boat ramp at Leshara."

Rainfall over the past week in central Nebraska is making its way through the river system, Mead said. The Platte River is expected to be below flood stage by late this morning or early afternoon. There were no reports of roadways being affected, he said. 

A flood warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect for the Missouri River at Plattsmouth. The warning is in effect for Cass, Otoe and Nemaha Counties in Nebraska as well as Mills, Fremont and Atchison Counties in Iowa.  

The Missouri River at Brownville, Nebraska, was at 36.8 feet, 2.8 feet above flood stage, and is causing minor flooding there, according to the weather service. The forecast is for the river to continue rising to near 37.2 feet by Sunday and then begin falling. 

