Kathy and Joe Fennell of Redondo Beach, California, visit the Omaha Farmers Market at Aksarben Village on Sunday. With them is their Pembroke Welsh corgi named Beti. The Fennells are originally from the Omaha area.
Visitors to the Omaha Farmers Market at Aksarben Village on Sunday found several vendors with sweet corn piled as high as a St. Bernard’s eye.
That’s good news for producers and consumers alike because strange weather had hampered the start of Nebraska’s vegetable growing season. Sora Wolff of Wolff Farms near Norfolk said sweet corn, cucumbers and zucchini were among the veggies slowed by this spring’s cool, wet weather.
“When we’re trying to get plants into the ground, we needed hot weather to grow, but the cool weather slowed us down,” Wolff said. “Now, we have sunshine and hot weather and everything is back to normal. We’ve been having really good sales.”
Janis Pelan of Omaha and her cousin, Kim Hoferer of York, Nebraska, stopped to admire the Wolff Farms produce. The ladies had been enjoying the sunshine and fresh air when the Wolff sweet corn caught their attention.
“Everything here is cheaply priced, and I’m impressed with the good quality,” Hoferer said.
The slow start to the growing season put a crimp in the first lettuce crop for Jim and Ellen Shank of Nebraska City, who operate Paradise in Progress Farm. Jim Shank said the usual three good weeks of lettuce growing was reduced to one because of the unusual weather pattern.
“By the time we got the lettuce going, the heat turned on and the lettuce burned up in a week,” he said. “Most of our spring crop failed because of the heat.”
Still, the Shanks were kept busy selling tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other produce at their stand. They also sell vegetables on Saturdays at a Bellevue market.
“It’s always a lot of fun to get out and meet people,” Ellen Shank said. “Of course, it always depends on how much you have to sell.”
Tammy Hayes of Omaha believes good, healthy food should be extended to pets. She recently acquired a Pet Wants franchise to cater to healthy eating for pets.
“I’d been looking for a while, trying to find something good for animals that was fresh,” Hayes said. “This fits our family niche as animal lovers.”
Hayes, who operates a mobile delivery service, was making her debut at the farmers market. She makes her own treats and gets monthly shipments of pet food from an Ohio company.
“I investigated before I began this business, and I found that their food is high quality and made in small batches,” Hayes said. “That means it’s not sitting around in warehouses waiting for distribution.”
Dog lover Erin Cornelison of Birmingham, Alabama, picked up two bags of Hayes’ homemade dog treats, one for her dog and one for the dog of a relative. Cornelison said she was in Omaha for a conference and was impressed by Hayes’ stand.
“They have lots of good, healthy treats,” she said. “They are going to do real well.”
Other dog lovers, such as Joe and Kathy Fennell of Redondo Beach, California, were content to take in the sights and sounds of the market with their Pembroke Welsh corgi named Beti. The Fennells are both from the Omaha area, but they have lived in California for 40 years.
“You can tell this is quite a gathering place and a wonderful place for families to go,” Kathy Fennell said. “It’s so nice to see all the people and their dogs here. Look at Beti, she loves all of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.