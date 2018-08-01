A swath of Memorial Park that was scarred by vandals has been restored, thanks to a pair of donors.
Brook Bench, Omaha's parks director, thanked the Home Company and Terry McGovern Construction on Twitter "for their generous donation of sod to cover the vandalism that occurred at Memorial Park."
Bench said Wednesday that "we told them that if they put it in, we would water and care for the sod."
On July 21, someone burned a swastika into the great lawn of the park, which faces Dodge Street. The Nazi symbol was etched into a hill down from the park’s white stone monument that stands as a tribute to fallen military members, including those killed in World War II fighting Nazism.
Two days later, Omaha Parks Department employees had tilled, fertilized and reseeded the area.
Last week, Bench received an offer to sod the roughly 20-foot-by-20-foot area. The work was completed Wednesday morning.
"The stars aligned this morning," Bench said. "It was a very kind and generous offer, and we took it."
