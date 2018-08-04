Two men and a teenager have been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults of two girls in Bellevue.
The assaults were recorded on cellphones, police said.
The girls reported the incidents to Bellevue police six days after the July 20 assaults occurred.
The girls used Snapchat to arrange a meeting with the three males, police said. The girls were taken to a Bellevue car wash, where the assaults were recorded on the males’ cellphones, police said.
The three males were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sarpy County Jail.
A 26-year-old and a 19-year-old were booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and production of child pornography. A 17-year-old boy was ticketed on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.
