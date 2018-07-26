Now's the time to catch a glimpse of Mars in the night sky.
Friday, Mars will be in opposition, which means Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of Earth.
And next week, Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in 15 years. Tuesday, the two planets will be just 35.8 million miles apart.
Mars is already brighter than usual and will shine even more— and appear bigger — as Tuesday nears. Astronomers expect good viewing through early August.
A massive dust storm is currently engulfing Mars, and that dust reflects sunlight, which makes for an even brighter red planet, astronomers said.
In 2003, Mars and Earth were the closest in nearly 60,000 years — 34.6 million miles. NASA said that won't happen again until 2287. The next close approach, in 2020, will be 38.6 million miles, according to NASA.
Also Friday, parts of the world will see a total lunar eclipse.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, but not in North America.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.
