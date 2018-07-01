Omaha police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot in the passenger seat of a car on 24th Street near Ames Avenue early Saturday.
Charles Toles, 29, told police he was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car when they were driving on North 24th Street, according to an Omaha Police Department report.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at 4419 N. 24th Street. They found a walk-in shooting victim, identified as Toles, at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus.
Toles was transported to Creighton-Bergan Mercy and treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.
