A man who died after he was stabbed near 31st and Jackson Streets was the first of two men to die overnight within a few blocks of each other.
The other man was shot to death at Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St.
Just before 10:05 p.m., officers found a man near 31st and Jackson when they went there to investigate a cutting. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and died as a result of his injuries.
The man's name will be released once relatives have been notified, police said.
At midday Thursday, Omaha police reported that Aldo Guizar, 20, had been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the 31st and Jackson Streets slaying.
A few hours after that slaying, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot a few blocks away outside Jackson Tower, which is near what would be 27th and Jackson Streets if Jackson extended east at that location.
The neighborhoods are separated by Interstate 480.
Anyone with information about either homicide is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Omaha Crime Stoppers pays $25,000 for tips leading to arrests in homicides.
