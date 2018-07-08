A 29-year-old man was struck by a car early Saturday while crossing against the walk signal in northeast Omaha.
According to a police report, Omaha police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to North 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, where a pedestrian was struck by a westbound 2002 Toyota Camry after entering the roadway against the walk signal. The driver, Tammy Hunter, 42, was cited on suspicion of drunken driving.
The pedestrian, identified as Ramel Thompson Jr., was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department medics with injuries to his lower leg and head, both not considered to be life-threatening.
