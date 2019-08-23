A man had his ear severed Friday morning when he was struck by a semitrailer truck he had been sleeping under near 16th and Nicholas Streets.
Several empty grain trailers are stored on the lot on the northeast corner of the intersection, Omaha police said. After a 2016 Freightliner semi was hooked up to one of the trailers so it could be driven away and loaded with grain, the trailer stuck Edward M. Prange, 41, of Omaha, who had been sleeping under it, officers said.
Prange was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department medics.
Police were called to the scene about 6:15 a.m. to investigate.
The driver of the semi was identified as Gerald Davis, 54, of Omaha.
