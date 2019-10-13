A man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when he fell out of the back of a moving pickup truck on Railroad Avenue near Monroe Street in far southeast Omaha.
Neighbors said that they heard a thump and that when they went to investigate, they saw a man laying on the middle of the street in a pool of blood. Bystanders stopped to fetch towels and pray.
The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. A Douglas County dispatcher had initially said the man was critically injured. He was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. About 5 p.m., Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning said the man had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Witnesses said the man was riding in the back of a tan GMC pickup truck with no tailgate. Police cited the pickup driver on suspicion of unlawful riding. It is against Nebraska law for anyone to ride in the back of a pickup truck.
Exceptions are made for parades, but even then, Menning said, citing safety reasons, "we don't love that."
