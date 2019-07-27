A man was critically injured when the bicycles he and his brother were riding crashed Saturday at Hummel Park, authorities said.
Jonathon L. Vanosdol, 26, had critical injuries on the way to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to Omaha police. Vanosdol was upgraded to good condition on Sunday, a hospital spokesman said.
His brother, Nicolas A. Jennings, 22, was treated at the park for apparently minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
The crash was reported at 6:21 p.m.
The two had been riding in an area called Devil's Slide when they crashed, the initial dispatch reports said.
