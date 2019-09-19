Pickup/dump truck 9/19

Crews freed a man from a pickup truck Thursday near 60th and Harrison Streets after the pickup collided with a garbage truck. After the collision, police said, the garbage truck tipped over onto its side.

A pickup driver was injured and taken to a local hospital Thursday after a collision with a garbage truck near 60th and Harrison Streets.

The garbage truck's driver was negotiating a curve on 60th Street when his truck entered the center of the road and struck an oncoming pickup, said Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department. The driver's side of the pickup was severely damaged by the collision, and its driver was pinned in his vehicle. After the garbage truck collided with the pickup, it rounded the curve, tipping onto its side.

The crash was reported at 2:09 p.m. and occurred on 60th Street just north of Harrison Street, said Omaha Police Officer Phil Anson.

The pickup truck driver was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Menning said that the man's injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the garbage truck declined medical assistance.

The crash remained under investigation, and a section of 60th Street was still closed late Thursday afternoon.

Note: An earlier version of this article said one vehicle was a dump truck, not a garbage truck.

