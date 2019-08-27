A man injured Saturday in a crash near 229th Street and West Center Road has died, officials said Tuesday.

Robert O'Brien, 29, was critically injured in the crash, which occurred just before 2:25 p.m.

In the crash, an eastbound Chevy Impala waiting to turn north into a driveway was rear-ended by a pickup truck, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the pickup truck on its side in the middle of the road and the Chevy on the north side of the road. Paramedics performed CPR on O'Brien before he was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. A dog in the Impala was killed in the crash. 

The Sheriff's Office was informed Sunday that O'Brien had died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription