One person was killed Thursday in a workplace accident at First Star Recycling in southwest Omaha.

Rescue personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were called to the plant at 10330 I St. at 8:30 a.m.

A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said a man was caught between two pieces of machinery. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the dispatcher said.

Dale Gubbels, First Star’s president and CEO, said the name of the person is being withheld pending notification of family.

The person was freed by the Omaha Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene by the department's paramedics, officials said. The Omaha Police Department and officials from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

First Star Recycling is the area’s largest recycler and employs more than 110 people at its Omaha and Lincoln operations, according to its website.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

