One person was killed Thursday in a workplace accident at First Star Recycling in southwest Omaha.
Rescue personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were called to the plant at 10330 I St. at 8:30 a.m.
A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said a man was caught between two pieces of machinery. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the dispatcher said.
Dale Gubbels, First Star’s president and CEO, said the name of the person is being withheld pending notification of family.
The person was freed by the Omaha Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene by the department's paramedics, officials said. The Omaha Police Department and officials from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
First Star Recycling is the area’s largest recycler and employs more than 110 people at its Omaha and Lincoln operations, according to its website.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.