Just days after a Lincoln woman claimed a Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 jackpot, another winning ticket has been sold — this time in Omaha.
One winning ticket worth $62,000 was sold for the Sept. 20 drawing at a Family Fare supermarket at 5101 Harrison St. The ticket matched all five winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw: 3, 20, 23, 24, 28. Players may check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at NELottery.com, or by calling the Nebraska Lottery office in Lincoln at 402-471-6100.
The tickets expire after 180 days. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 501,942.
Julie Rondeau of Lincoln won the $218,000 top prize in the daily Pick 5 drawing for Sept. 16.
In Powerball lottery news, a single winning ticket worth $80 million (or $54.4 million as a lump-sum payment) was sold for the Sept. 21 drawing in Michigan. A $1 million ticket sold for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing at a Casey's General Store in northwest Omaha, near 168th Street and West Maple Road, remains unclaimed.
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $227 million, or $156.5 as the cash option. Last week, a San Diego woman claimed a jackpot worth $522 million from the June 7 drawing. She chose the cash option, worth $340 million before taxes.
