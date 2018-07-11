In the years after Olivia Guerra Keating learned she had stage four breast cancer, she added expert jewelry maker, blue-ribbon quilter and avid angler to her lawyer credentials.
Keating also thought it to be a fine time to learn the mandolin, try her hand at magic, and tackle trips including a visit to Omaha Beach on the coast of Normandy, France.
"She never stopped embracing life," said son Bill Hayes. "She never quit maximizing her talents and abilities."
When Keating died June 24, she had battled breast cancer for 13 years. That's about 12 more years than doctors early on thought she'd survive, said husband Jeff Keating.
During her lifetime, Keating, 75, left impressions as a lawyer, community volunteer, mentor, mother of three.
At first a teacher, Keating — as a single mother of two sons — went on to law school and soon after started a two-decade-long era as corporate counsel of Mutual of Omaha.
"This was in the early '70s, well before it was the norm for women to expect to pursue high-profile professional careers," said Hayes. "But we are not dealing with someone who saw an obstacle she couldn't conquer."
She was appointed to public posts, including the Omaha Personnel Board and a committee guiding city growth. She served on the Nebraska Mexican-American Commission and Women of Color Caucus.
When daughter Carey was in junior high school, Keating directed full-time efforts toward family and "giving back to her community," said husband, Jeff. Roles included board positions for the YWCA, United Way of the Midlands, Legal Aid Society, El Museo Latino and the Omaha Symphony Guild.
Jeff Keating said that, despite painful side effects of treatments, his wife wanted to try new things. They went on a road trip across the western U.S. and visited Europe. She pushed to master all she took on, he said.
Keating's life was celebrated recently at Our Lady of Guadalupe, a parish her great-grandfather helped found in 1919. The Latino culture was dear to her; she helped launch the church's bilingual school and mentored many.
Said Hayes: "She wanted everyone to strive to be the absolute best in whatever they wanted to be, and was willing to help them get there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.