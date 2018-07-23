The right two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 between 126th Street and Highway 50 will close temporarily for eight hours overnight.
The closing in Sarpy County will begin Monday at 10 p.m., with the lanes reopening Tuesday at 6 a.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The closure is necessary for the installation of sign structures, officials said.
