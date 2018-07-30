Lane closures are scheduled to begin Aug. 6 on westbound Nebraska Highway 370 between 132nd Street and the Nebraska Highway 50 interchange.
Nebraska Department of Transportation officials said crews will be making pavement repairs through mid-August along the stretch of Sarpy County roadway.
