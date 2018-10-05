A landlord group that has pushed back against the idea of a city landlord registry and more frequent property inspections will hold a town hall meeting Saturday morning.
Members of the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association, or MOPOA, will discuss their questions and concerns about the landlord registry idea that has been floated in the wake of the Yale Park Apartments inspection and evacuation that unearthed 2,500 code violations and displaced 500 refugee families.
“Members of MOPOA have firsthand knowledge of the current system and serve as an important community resource as the city considers possible changes to its code enforcement system,” MOPOA President John Chatelain said in a release. “Current and future property owners, as well as their tenants, will be directly impacted by changes and must have a representative voice in the conversation.”
City Council President Ben Gray has started talks with the City Planning Department about introducing an ordinance that would require landlords to register with the city and agree to regular inspections of rental properties. A City Council planning committee met Tuesday to discuss the idea, too.
Mayor Jean Stothert has said she’s open to the idea of a landlord registry, but many details would have to be ironed out, including how the city would hire and pay for additional inspectors.
Several community groups, including Habitat for Humanity Omaha and Omaha Together One Community, gathered last week to push the city to do more to protect tenants from substandard living conditions.
Chatelain has already said inspections would not be fair to landlords and would represent government intrusion into tenants’ homes.
Numerous groups currently oppose any sort of registry, he said in a Thursday press release, including the Omaha Area Board of Realtors and the Apartment Association of Nebraska, and will be in attendance Saturday to air those views.
The meeting is open to the public and is from 9 to 11 a.m. in the auditorium at Lewis and Clark Middle School, 6901 Burt St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.