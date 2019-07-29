A proposed 1.5% restaurant tax in La Vista has caught the attention of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who used Twitter on Monday to urge the City Council to reject the measure, calling it "bad for families and business!"

"The strength of the economy and existing revenue growth — not new taxes — should fund city hall," Ricketts wrote in one of two tweets on the tax.

A spokesman for Ricketts was not immediately available.

The proposed restaurant tax, which would apply to many food and drink establishments, could generate up to $700,000 annually, according to La Vista.

Citing the city's growth, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said last week that the tax would help fund infrastructure projects, city services and staffing.

The council will consider the tax at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at La Vista City Hall.

