Robert, Erin, Jude, 11, and Jack Malm, 8, of La Vista explore the walking paths while the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
Pedro Calderon and Gloria Calderon of La Vista explore the walking path while the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
Mist from a nearby fountain splashes Alanna Leeder of La Vista and her children Bella, 7, Nolan, 10, and Roman, 2, as they explore a walking path while the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
Jacob Larimore and his children Ivy, 7, Alarick, 6, and their dog Kal-El explore the walking path while the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
Desirae Anson, Jesse Swanson, Coy Swanson, 3, and Jett Swanson, 5 months, of La Vista explore the walking path while the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
A fountain sprays in the center of a lake while the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people were on hand for a ribbon-cutting as the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flowers are on display as the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People explore the walking path as the first phase of trails in Civic Center Park near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard opened to the public in La Vista on Tuesday.
The scene at La Vista’s newest park — children giggling at ducks, parents pushing strollers on trails — will now be part of everyday life for the city’s residents.
Civic Center Park’s official opening Tuesday was the result of more than a decade of dreaming, scheming and hard work, La Vista’s leaders say — and there’s more to be done.
The park, near 84th Street and Park View Boulevard at the old La Vista Falls Golf Course site, is one piece of a major redevelopment project along La Vista’s main thoroughfare expected to modernize 84th while bringing restaurants and bars, shops and offices, an indoor/outdoor music venue and — if Mayor Doug Kindig's vision comes to fruition — visitors from elsewhere in the metro area.
“When people cross Harrison Street heading south (on 84th), we want them to know they're in La Vista,” Kindig said Tuesday to a crowd of city officials and residents who gathered near a 4-acre lake.
The park features two lakes, a trail system and a fountain that lights up at night and can be synchronized with music for holiday shows. Kindig said more amenities will eventually be added, offering examples such as docks that jut into the water, educational components for children and dedicated spaces for people to sit, relax and enjoy the serenity of nature.
“You can have dreams and you can have visions, but when you can see it in real life, it does bring some joy,” Kindig said of watching people enjoying Civic Center Park for the first time.
Walking to the park was easy for couple Jesse Swanson and Desirae Anson and children Coy and Jett Swanson; the family lives in a home directly behind the park. Coy had a good time watching a group of geese and ducks that had gathered near the water.
“We’ve definitely been excited for this for a while,” Desirae said.
La Vista’s leaders have been excited for a while, too. Kindig was on the city council in the early 2000s when Walmart, which used to occupy the lot just south of the park, announced it was leaving. In 2009, the city hired a consultant to create a long-term vision for the area, and a decade later, that vision is starting to take shape.
Another part of the overhaul is a streetscape plan that will add an underpass to 84th Street, linking trails on the east side to the west side that will connect to the park. The streetscape plan will implement wider sidewalks, archways and more lighting.
The entire project likely won’t be complete for a few years. City leaders have preached patience as the redevelopment rolls along.
La Vista residents like Jacob Larimore and his children Ivy, 7, and Alarick, 6, are enjoying the changes as they come.
“It’s been dead for so long over there,” Larimore said of the land where City Centre is being built. With all the exciting changes coming, he said, La Vista should be able to attract young families.
“What do you think?” he asked his children, examining the fountain as it shot water into the air. “Beautiful.”
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave., is a 217-acre park that includes a playground, a lake, a pavilion and a scenic picnic area. One of the top features of Benson Park is its spray ground, popular among kids and families during the summer.
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road, is a historic park that has a city pool, golf course, picnic areas, sports areas and playground. One of its highlights is scenic walking trails, along with its proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
Flanagan Park, near 168th and Fort Streets, is Omaha’s newest park and lake. It features a 220-acre lake people can fish, and 475 acres of parkland, as well as cycling and walking trails. This lake will also feature around the Flanagan Lake trail the popular “Take A Seat” benches, which used to belong at the Gene Leahy Mall.
Fontenelle Park is a 108-acre public park at 4575 Ames Ave. Fontenelle Park has a popular lagoon, playground and long, meandering paths. Two basketball courts, four tennis courts and two football fields join a nine-hole golf course to host sports throughout the park.
Hanscom Park, 3201 Woolworth Ave., is the oldest park in Omaha. You'll find it across the street from President Ford’s birth site. Hanscom received a brand new playground in 2017. Other features of the park include a greenhouse, dog park, tennis facility and pool.
Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, was named after one of Omaha's original industrialists, Levi Carter. Carter Lake provides opportunities for water skiing, fishing and boating. The park has baseball fields, football fields and basketball courts, as well as paths, picnic areas, shelters, restrooms, a pavilion and lots of open space. Levi Carter also has a playground and splash pad.
Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., is known for its beautiful rose garden, rolling green lawns and historical monuments. Another perk of the park is its location to UNO’s campus and Dodge Street. During the year there are also numerous events held at the park, such as concerts, the annual lighting of the WWII colonnade and the Veterans Shine On event.
Pacific Preserve is Omaha’s hidden gem, according to the parks department. Located at 162nd and Pacific Streets, this park provides a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. It also offers walking trails where people can enjoy a nature haven tucked away from the suburban area.
Seymour Smith Park is an urban park near 68th and Harrison Streets. The park has an all-play playground, which is accessible to kids with disabilities. It also has recreational athletic facilities, including a baseball field, football pitches, disc golf, tennis courts and a recreational skate park. The baseball field hosts American Legion Baseball and the UNO Mavericks. It also features a soap box derby track, a trap and skeet shooting range and a skate park.
Named for the Ponca leader, Standing Bear Park and lake is at 6404 N. 132nd St. The day-use facility offers a playground, fishing, no-wake boating, 3.3 miles of hiking and bicycling trails, a field for radio-controlled model airplanes, a picnic area and picnic shelters.
Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground and lots of open spaces. The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
Zorinsky Lake Park, near 156th and F Streets, has more than 255 acres with two playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a football field, hiking and bicycling trails and a universally-accessible fishing dock. Zorinsky is also home to one of Omaha’s most popular swimming pools.
What better way to enjoy the outdoors than spending time at a park? Pack up your family or friends and head to one of these 20 local spots, among the most popular in the city, according to the Omaha Parks Department.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dewey Park, in the heart of Midtown at 550 Turner Blvd., is known for its outdoor tennis courts. Dewey Park will be adding a brand new, state-of-the-art dog park in 2019.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
CITY OF OMAHA PARKS AND RECREATION
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
THE WORLD-HERALD
Glenn Cunningham Lake, 8305 Rainwood Road, has horse riding trails and a lake where park-goers can enjoy boating and fishing. There are also walking trails around the lake’s leafy acres.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock Park, 5015 S. 45th St., features the Motto McLean Ice Arena, walking paths, a playground, picnic shelter, lagoon and an outdoor 50-meter pool.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
At 3033 Hummel Road, this park offers both amazing views and activities for the whole family, including disc golf, trails, playgrounds and day camp.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
CITY OF OMAHA PARKS AND RECREATION
Located on the Missouri River, the Millers Landing Park is home to Lewis & Clark interpretive exhibits, riverfront walking trails and a picnic shelter overlooking the park lake.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miller Park, 2707 Redick Ave., has a pool, playground and 9-hole golf course. Planned improvements include a scenic walking path, a new splash pad and the Kerrie Orozco baseball field.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spring Lake Park, 4020 Hoctor Blvd., has a lagoon and a 9-hole golf course. The area, after a project completed in the spring of 2017, also has a diverse wildlife habitat and a lake stocked with fish.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Youngman Park, near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road, features no-wake boating and fishing on Youngman Lake, a playground, picnic area and open space for other outdoor activities.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
