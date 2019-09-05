A man was killed Thursday at First Star Recycling in southwest Omaha when he was pinned under the bucket of a front-end loader, police said.
Rescue personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were called to the plant at 10330 I St. just before 8:30 a.m.
Police said Dilaver Gasa, 60, of La Vista, was dead when officers arrived.
Dale Gubbels, First Star’s president and CEO, said Gasa had been with the company for seven years.
"Firstar Fiber experienced earlier today the tremendous loss of a valued member of our company in an industrial accident," Gubbels said in a written statement. "On behalf of all of our employees who are terribly saddened by this tragedy, we offer our sincere condolences to the family.
"To all of our friends and customers who have expressed their sympathy for our loss, thank you," he said.
Gubbels said arrangements have been made for a grief counselor to be available to meet with employees.
Omaha police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating what occurred.
First Star Recycling is the area’s largest recycler and employs more than 110 people at its Omaha and Lincoln operations, according to its website.
