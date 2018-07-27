Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a fire at a vacant house in South Omaha.

The fire late Thursday afternoon caused extensive damage to the one-story home near South Fifth and Hickory Streets.

The juveniles were arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson, fire investigators said.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke as they approached the home, officials said, and a working fire was declared. Crews located a fire within a bedroom in a corner of the house.

The fire was brought under control about 10 minutes after it was reported, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Officials said the estimated $37,200 home sustained $30,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription