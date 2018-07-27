Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a fire at a vacant house in South Omaha.
The fire late Thursday afternoon caused extensive damage to the one-story home near South Fifth and Hickory Streets.
The juveniles were arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson, fire investigators said.
Fire crews reported heavy smoke as they approached the home, officials said, and a working fire was declared. Crews located a fire within a bedroom in a corner of the house.
The fire was brought under control about 10 minutes after it was reported, officials said.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
Officials said the estimated $37,200 home sustained $30,000 in damage, fire officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.